Traffic chaos persists in Karachi as MWM protests enter third day

View of traffic jam due to protest of MWM at Malir Kala Board on National Highway in Karachi on December 27, 2024. —PPI

KARACHI: The bustling metropolis of the country faced severe traffic disruption for the third day as protest sit-ins organised by a religious-political party keep various roads closed across the city.

The protestors of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen have blocked roads at over 10 locations in Karachi as part of their demonstration against the crisis like situation in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which emanated from tribal clashes in Parachinar.

The demonstrations, going on for three consecutive days, have brought vehicular movement to a standstill in several areas, creating chaos for commuters.

Providing an update on the traffic situation, Karachi Traffic Police reported that the central protest is being staged at Numaish Chowrangi. Other arteries facing closures include both tracks of Abul Hasan Isphani Road in front of Abbas Town and University Road near Samama Shopping Centre.

Meanwhile, a sit-in was staged at Five Star Chowrangi in North Nazimabad as well.

Whereas, Sharea Faisal from Malir to Natha Khan Bridge was closed, however, the traffic was restored on the city-bound side starting from the bridge. Protesters also blocked the double track near Malir 15 bridge.

Additionally, sit-ins were also reported from Surjani Town Road, Shahra-e-Pakistan near Ancholi, Kamran Chowrangi in Gulistan-e-Johar, and Nazimabad No 1, resulting in suspension of vehicular traffic.

The National Highway near Township was completely shut, and a demonstration at Powerhouse Chowrangi further compounded the city's traffic woes.

Traffic police have been redirecting vehicles to alternative routes to mitigate congestion.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah appealed to the demonstrators to avoid causing hardship for the public, saying: "Blocking roads in Karachi and Sukkur will not resolve the Parachinar issue.”

The protests stem from the deteriorating security situation in Parachinar, where clashes have resulted in over 130 fatalities since November, the point of recent escalation of conflict between two tribal groups.

Reports also suggest over 100 children have died due to a medicine shortage, although KP government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has denied these claims.

Parachinar, located in Kurram, is a tribal district near the Afghan border with a population of around 600,000. It has long been a hotspot for conflict.

Recent clashes have triggered a humanitarian crisis, with shortages of medicine and oxygen exacerbated by the closure of the highway connecting Parachinar to Peshawar.

In a relief effort, the Sindh governor’s office announced that a helicopter carrying medical supplies and other aid had reached Parachinar. These provisions were sent on the Sindh governor’s directive to address the growing crisis.