New Year’s eve: Section 144 imposed in Karachi for two days

KARACHI: Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has imposed Section 144 in Karachi, prohibiting carrying firearms, aerial firing and using fire crackers, for two days on the eve of the New Year — December 31 and January 1.

The Karachi commissioner stated he enforced the ban using the authority granted by the Sindh Home Department, under Section 144.

"I do hereby impose a complete ban on carrying/ display of arms, aerial firing and use of fire crackers on New Year's Eve-2025 within the limits of Karachi Division for a period of two days, with effect from December 31, 2024, to January 1, 2025," said Naqvi.

Unfortunately, every year on the eve of New Year, scores of people get injured or killed in celebratory firing despite the authorities’ taking different measures.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is a legal provision that empowers district administration to place a ban on an activity for a specific period of time. Police enforce such a ban and register cases for its violation.

The ban has been imposed on request of the deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, South Zone. The DIG said a slew of youngsters from various parts of the city will go to Seaview area on motorcycles and cars for the celebrations of New Year, which createed traffic jam and inconvenience to the residents of the area.

"It has been further observed that on New Year's eve, some individuals get involved in aerial firing that may cause untoward incidents or even loss of human lives," the official said.

Hence, he requested, a ban may be imposed on carrying/display of arms, aerial firing and use of fire crackers to safeguard the precious lives of the citizens.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Police warned strict action would be taken against aerial firing in the megalopolis as they had finalised a security plan for protection of the masses.