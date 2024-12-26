Sabrina Carpenter's vocal coach shares honest thoughts on sultry persona

Eric Vetro says he always knew Sabrina Carpenter was destined for pop stardom

Eric Vetro, the legendary vocal coach behind stars like Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes, has guided Carpenter’s voice since she was 12 years old.

Speaking exclusively to People magazine in an interview published December 24, Vetro shared that her transition from Disney star to pop powerhouse with sultry hits like Bed Chem and Juno felt inevitable.

“She always had a fun sense of humour that was a tiny bit risqué in general,” he said. “It didn’t surprise me because it didn’t happen all at once.”

Carpenter, now 25, first gained recognition as Maya on Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World and began releasing music during her teen years. But it was 2022’s Emails I Can’t Send that signaled her breakout, with hits like Nonsense catapulting her to global stardom.

Her latest album, Short n' Sweet, not only debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 but also launched her first headlining arena tour, cementing her status as a pop A-lister.

Vetro, 68, says Carpenter’s charisma and confidence were apparent from the start. “The first time I saw her on stage, I was really shocked at how charismatic and confident she was.”

He further recalled, “She would strut across that stage like she was an old pro, and this is when she was 16, 17 years old.”

As for her cheeky, innuendo-laden lyrics, Vetro sees them as a reflection of her growth. “She rides that line really, really well,” he noted. “She never falls into anything that’s trashy… It’s sexy and fun, all the innuendos.”