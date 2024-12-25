King Charles delivers Christmas speech with emotional tribute to Kate Middleton

King Charles III delivered his Christmas Broadcast on Wednesday, highlighting pressing global conflicts and their impact on communities worldwide.

In his pre-recorded message, the King spoke of the devastating effects of conflict in the Middle East, Central Europe, Africa and elsewhere.

The royal family's social media accounts shared the video of the King Charles with his heartwarming Christmas message: "Across the Commonwealth, we are held together by a willingness to listen to each other, to learn from one another and to find just how much we have in common.

"Because, through listening, we learn to respect our differences, to defeat prejudice, and to open up new possibilities. I felt a deep sense of pride here in the United Kingdom when, in response to anger and lawlessness in several towns this Summer, communities came together, not to repeat these behaviours but to repair."

Full text of King Charles III's Christmas Speech

The 76-year-old began his speech paying tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, saying: "Earlier this year, as we commemorated the 80th Anniversary of D-Day, The Queen and I had the enormous privilege of meeting, once again, the remarkable veterans of that very special generation who gave of themselves so courageously, on behalf of us all."

The monarch also honoured the unsung heroes as he said: "Listening to these once-young Service men and women touched us deeply as they spoke of their comrades, drawn from across the Commonwealth, who never returned and who now rest peacefully where they made the ultimate sacrifice.

"Their example of service and selflessness continues to inspire, across the generations. During previous commemorations we were able to console ourselves with the thought that these tragic events seldom happen in the modern era.

"But, on this Christmas Day, we cannot help but think of those for whom the devastating effects of conflict - in the Middle East, in Central Europe, in Africa and elsewhere - pose a daily threat to so many people’s lives and livelihoods."

The King appeared emotional while expressing his concerns over the loss of lives due to ongoing conflicts: "We also think of the humanitarian organisations working tirelessly to bring vital relief."

In his meaningful message, Prince William and Harry's father also lauded efforts of health workers, admiring doctors and nurses for their contribution to save the lives.

"After all, the Gospels speak so vividly of conflict and teach the values with which we can overcome it.

"The example that Jesus gave us is timeless and universal. It is to enter the world of those who suffer, to make a difference to their lives and so bring hope where there is despair.

King Charles III's tribute to Princess Kate

The King also gave a subtle nod to his beloved daughter-in-law Princess Kate as he lauded her efforts to support suffering communities, saying: "As the famous Christmas Carol, ‘Once in Royal David’s City’ reminds us, ‘Our Saviour holy’ ‘came down to Earth from Heaven’, lived among ‘the poor and mean and lowly’ and transformed the lives of those he met, through God’s ‘redeeming love’.

"That is the heart of the Nativity Story and we can hear its beat in the belief of all the great Faiths in the love and mercy of God in times of joy and of suffering, calling us to bring light where there is darkness."

The King continued: "All of us go through some form of suffering at some stage in our life, be it mental or physical. The degree to which we help one another – and draw support from each other, be we people of Faith or of none - is a measure of our civilisation as Nations. This is what continually impresses me, as my Family and I meet with, and listen to, those who dedicate their lives to helping others.

"I am speaking to you today from the Chapel of the former Middlesex Hospital in London – now itself a vibrant Community space – and thinking especially of the many thousands of professionals and volunteers here in the United Kingdom and 3 across the Commonwealth who, with their skills and out of the goodness of their heart, care for others - often at some cost to themselves.

"From a personal point of view, I offer special, heartfelt thanks to the selfless doctors and nurses who, this year, have supported me and other members of my Family through the uncertainties and anxieties of illness, and have helped provide the strength, care and comfort we have needed."

He also thank to those who remained steadfast with the royal family during their difficult time: "I am deeply grateful, too, to all those who have offered us their own kind words of sympathy and encouragement.

"On our recent visit to the South Pacific to attend the Commonwealth Summit, I was reminded constantly of the strength which institutions, as well as individuals, can draw from one another. And of how diversity of culture, ethnicity and Faith provides strength, not weakness.

"To repair not just buildings, but relationships. And, most importantly, to repair trust; by listening and, through 4 understanding, deciding how to act for the good of all."