Young Thug’s time behind bars sparks speculation about personal life

American rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, has once again found himself in hot water after admitting that he spoke with multiple women while behind bars.

This news came as shocking surprise for his fans and people, especially since he is in public relationship with singer Mariah the Scientist.

However, there's a video which has been circulating online attracting massive attention, which shows rapper's jail visitors, and people can't stop talking about them.

One of the clip shows how his girlfriend Mariah was stood by his side during this tough time and supported him throughout his trial.

Another video drawn attention to the matter because of Thug's honest remarks about the singer and his interactions with other women.

While the rapper was talking to his friend, he opened up about how his girlfriend treats him. He said: "She loves me too much. Sometimes too much. If I mess up, she’d be devastated."

Thug went on expressing his appreciation, "When I get out, I’m gonna be doing me… I ain’t called no other girl in like a week. I usually call like 10 girls on the phone."

This news has sparked mixed reactions among people as some of them expressed their empathy for Mariah and admire her loyalty.

"I feel so bad for her. The way my stomach would hurt!” wrote one user.