King Charles and Queen Camilla steal the show on Holiday walk

King Charles and Camilla headline the Sandringham festivities.

King Charles and Queen Camilla took center stage as they led the royal family to the annual Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

The festive gathering brought together a host of senior royals, including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh with their children, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Mike and Zara Tindall with their daughters.

Peter Phillips and his children were also in attendance, rounding out the holiday ensemble.

After the service, the royal festivities moved indoors, where the King and Queen will host a traditional turkey feast at Sandringham House.

The day’s celebrations will culminate in the highly anticipated airing of King Charles’ pre-recorded Christmas speech at 3 p.m., marking his second holiday address as monarch.

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the way as the royal family made their traditional Christmas Day walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate.

Following closely behind were the Prince and Princess of Wales with their three children, adding a touch of youthful cheer to the procession.

Queen and Kate seemed to have coordinated their festive fashion, both dazzling in shades of green.

Kate turned heads in an elegant emerald green coat, while Camilla opted for a sophisticated belted khaki ensemble, proving that royal style never takes a holiday.

Noticeably missing from the celebrations were the Duke of York and his former wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, who stayed behind at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The absence comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding Prince Andrew's alleged ties to a Chinese spy.