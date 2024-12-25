King Charles set to make big announcement about William as speculations grow

King Charles set to make big announcement about William as speculations rise

King Charles III is said to be making things easy for his eldest son Prince William, heir to the throne, to ensure he has as smooth a transition to power as possible.

As Britons prepare for the monarch's Christmas speech, which is his third festive address since taking to the throne in 2022, there are speculations that the 76-year-old will make an announcement about the Prince of Wales' future role.

There are also reports that the King has held a private meeting with the Princess of Wales to explain his plans about abdication.

Some historians and experts believe it's the right time for the King to leave the throne for William as the monarch is still battling cancer and his treatment will continue in 2025.

Some royal commentators have even claimed that the King Charles III's office has received orders to begin planning for Prince William’s ascension to the throne.

Charles III's Christmas message, which is set to be aired today (Wednesday, December 25), will be very emotional, covering the details of the toughest moments of his life and reign.

Admiring the monarch's for his courage to continue as the King, royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith said: “Although the king is carrying out his duties with typical determination, he has had to accept limitations during his cancer treatment.”

In an interview with People, the author shared key details of the royal plans, explaining: “As a result William has been taking on more responsibilities, and he and Kate have been preparing for their future roles sooner than they would have expected.”

The royal expert went on suggesting as the young royal need to come forward to take the reign, saying: “They are next in line for the biggest job of their lives, and of course, Kate’s health has taken priority, but it’s also allowed everyone to take a step back and figure out what’s important right now.”

Describing the situation in his own word, Bedell Smith said: “There’s a sense of calm before the storm.”

In November, a palace insider claimed that royal staffers began drawing up succession plans after the king’s coronation in May 2023.The King's pre-recording speech, airing today, will surely be clearing the air about the future of the monarchy.