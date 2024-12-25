Tia Mowry reflects on co-parenting struggles as a single mother

Tia Mowry opens up about co-parenting as a single mother after Cory Hardrict split

Tia Mowry gets honest about challenges of co-parenting journey as a single mother after Cory Hardrict split.

On December 23, the Sister, Sister alum took to Instagram and posted a slew of photos featuring her children in front of Christmas décor.

Captioning the post, Tia opened up about going through mix of emotions during Holiday season.

“Co-parenting during the holidays is a journey – one that's filled with a mix of emotions,” wrote the 46-year-old.

Tia said, “It's different, and yes, it can feel challenging and even lonely at times, especially when you're adjusting to a new family dynamic.”

However, she mentioned, “I’ve found the beauty in it.”

“It’s an opportunity for my kids to build meaningful relationships with both parents, and for me, it creates space for self-discovery, healing, and rejuvenation,” stated the Family Reunion actress.

Tia explained, “I'll admit, as a single mom, I sometimes feel the weight because our family doesn't look like others.”

“But you know what? That's okay. Different doesn't mean less than. The most important thing is keeping the traditions alive for my children—because no matter how it looks, we are still family,” she noted.

In the end, Tia offered valuable advice to all those who are also co-parenting through the holidays

“There’s joy to be found, even in the transitions. Let’s keep creating those special moments for our kids,” she concluded.