Over 100 children lose lives in Parachinar due to road closures

In a tragic development, more than 100 children in Parachinar have lost their lives due to the lack of access to medical care as the road remain blocked for over two months, severely hindering essential services and exacerbating the ongoing crisis in Kurram.

The situation has sparked protests as citizens demand urgent action to reopen access routes. They are protesting against the road blockade for the sixth day.

According to Geo News, the blockade, which has been going on for more than two months, has deprived residents of essential food and medical supplies.

Agha Muzamil, Chairman of Upper Kurram Tehsil, said: "Residents are unable to access basic needs like healthcare and food due to road closures. Over 100 children have succumbed to the lack of medical care."

In response, Kurram’s Deputy Commissioner announced that a Grand Jirga arrived in the district to initiate peace talks aimed at resolving the longstanding tribal conflict. The government hopes these negotiations will lead to stability and the reopening of roads.

Solidarity demonstrations have also taken place outside Karachi's Numaish Chowrangi and Lahore Press Club, organised by Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen to highlight the plight of Parachinar residents.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's Adviser on Information Barrister Saif said that a special police force has been approved to secure Parachinar Road.

He emphasised that the government’s goal is to achieve a sustainable and permanent resolution to the century-old tribal dispute that has caused significant unrest in the region.

The ongoing tribal conflict in Parachinar has claimed over 100 lives and paralysed the district by blocking all major and minor routes for the past two and a half months. The situation remains tense, with residents and authorities grappling with the fallout from the prolonged blockade.