Sarah Ferguson issues sad message as royal family reunites at Sandringham

Sarah Ferguson, who was assigned a major task by King Charles just days before the royal family reunite in Sandringham, shared her thoughts in a meaningful message.

The ex-wife of Prince Andrew will not be joining the royals for the annual Christmas in Norfolk after the Duke of York was forced to “uninvite” himself following his ‘Chinese spy scandal’.

Fergie finally broke her silence on the festive celebration as she remembered the people who would be feeling sad during the happy occasion.

“It’s a time of reflection and I just want to say thank you,” Fergie is heard saying in video clip shared on Instagram, as the corgis play around her. “And a huge embrace of goodness to, and kindness to those of you who have been so kind and so supportive.”

She continued, “People all over the world that are feeling a little bit low or sad, just take some joy and bubbles from us, here,” as she pointed in the direction of the corgis.

“We’re sending you so much love, and you must just keep showing light, turning to the light, finding the joy and saying thank you. I really just think that's so important. So, thank you.”

Fergie’s message comes as she and Andrew will be spending a ‘lonely’ Christmas at the Royal Lodge while their eldest daughter Princess Beatrice will be joining the royals at Sandringham with the family. Whereas, Princess Eugenie will be spending the holidays with her in-laws abroad.

King Charles had tasked Fergie to convince the shamed Duke of York after his latest scandal – a ‘close confidante’ of Andrew was discovered to be a ‘Chinese spy causing a massive national security threat – humiliated the royal family once again.

Despite the scandal, Fergie had reaffirmed her support for her ex-husband in a Sunday Times interview sharing that she “won’t let him down”.

“He supports me as much as I support him. He’s supported me through thick and thin, not just marriage or divorce. We agree on the three Cs — communication, compromise, compassion,” she told the outlet.