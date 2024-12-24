Blake Lively lawsuit against Justin Baldoni: New upsetting details revealed

Blake Lively lawsuit reveals more horrowing details from the set of 'It Ends with Us'

Blake Lively, who filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, has explained shocking details in court documents.

In the high-profile lawsuit the Gossip Girl alum disclosed the upsetting moment when her youngest son Olin, contracted COVID on set due to lack of SOPs.

The case claimed that Baldoni and his business partner Jamey Health along with their production company "failed to implement" proper health precautions after an out-break on set.

The allegation went on to reveal why The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star wasn’t informed about the exposure.

"Ms. Lively was told by another producer that Wayfarer did not have insurance coverage for COVID."

It further added, "Mr. Baldoni deliberately withheld from Ms. Lively that she had been exposed to COVID. Both Ms. Lively and her infant child contracted COVID from the outbreak."

The 37-year-old artist claimed that after being contracted with the disease from on-set exposure, Baldoni and Heath paid no heed to the issue instead they were “upset over production days missed and resulting costs.”

The legal paperwork also mentioned lack of “proper lactation breaks” as filming sometimes use to went up to six hours without any pause.

“Ms. Lively often had to work while breastfeeding, which she felt comfortable doing so long as she was given the time and space to cover herself,” it stated. “She did this frequently because she was not given breaks to feed her baby.”

On December 20th, Lively filed a lawsuit accusing Baldoni on sexual harassment, creating hostile work environment and launching a smear campaign to “destroy” her reputation.