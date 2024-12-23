Jennifer Lopez faces another career setback amid Sean "Diddy" lawsuit

Jennifer Lopez, music sensation who is best known for her major hits like On the Floor and Im into You, recently faced a career setback as her latest movie Unstoppable stumbled at the UK box office.

The 55-year-old star's movie, which was released on September 6, earned just £3,112 during its opening weekend and ranking 55th among other released films.

Unstoppable is the inspiring story of wrestler Anthony Robles, and Lopez plays the role of his mother Judy.

An insider opened up to MailOnline that the film was only shown in theaters for a week to meet the requirements for awards season.

However, the movie is officially set to release on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on January 16.

This comes right after a challenging year for the star following release of her latest album This Is Me... Now which later peaked at number 55 on UK Albums Chart and number 38 on Billboard.

Moreover, before cancelling her summer tour, Lopez expressed to her fans that she was 'heartsick and devastated' to disappoint them.

"I took the summer off to be home with the kids, which is the best thing I have ever done." the actress and singer shared.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship seem to be on the rocks once again, as the former couple are on the edge of finalising their divorce.