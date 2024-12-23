Case registered against bus driver for killing woman at Ayesha Manzil

Representational image of a police tape at an accident scene. — AFP/File

The police on Monday registered a case against the bus driver who allegedly killed a woman after colliding with a motorbike at Karachi's Ayesha Manzil with the husband as plaintiff.

The couple was travelling from Sohrab Goth to Mujahid Colony on a motorbike when a bus speeding over from Ayesha Manzil's flyover hit the motorcycle, as per the police.

“My wife, Bushra, was crushed under the tires of the bus and I was also injured,” the plaintiff said.

According to the officials, the bus driver responsible for the accident — which took place a day earlier — fled the scene and abandoned his bus which was set on fire by a mob angry over the incident.

The search for the escapee is underway, the police added.

Earlier in December, Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho had said a meeting had decided that in view of a sharp increase in traffic accidents in the city, something will have to be done out of the routine.

Odho said steps will be taken to prevent traffic accidents so that the traffic system can be improved.

As many as 479 fatal accidents have occurred in the city this year, and 345 FIRs have been registered. FIRs are not registered for some incidents, or cases are not registered for deaths due to one’s own fault or due to motorcycle skidding.

Dumpers, water tankers, minibuses, trailers and large vehicles are involved in 50% of accidents. There is a need to control heavy vehicles, and challans have been increased for negligence by heavy traffic and violations of laws.

About 57% of accidents are due to negligence of small vehicles, he said, noting that a total of 470 people lost their lives in accidents this year, 50% of them in Keamari, West and Malir.

Odho had said more than 7,000 drivers have been arrested and cases have been registered against 350 others.