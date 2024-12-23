Kate Middleton gives important task to uplift special royal member

Kate Middleton received a major helping hand from a royal family member as she organised her first carol service after her cancer journey.

The Princess of Wales, who held her Together at Christmas carol service earlier this month, was assisted by the only daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

Lady Gabriella, who recently lost her husband Thomas Kingston at 45 in a sudden tragic event in February, marked her first Christmas.

The 43-year-old royal, who works as a freelance journalist, “played an advisory role around the music performances featured” in the service, according to a source quoted by People Magazine.

The report also revealed that Gabriella “enjoyed her role and was excited to be a part of the service”. Meanwhile, Kate “was incredibly grateful for her contribution.”

Kate’s decision to assign the significant role to Gabriella was fitting as the journalist has excellent musical chops. In 2020, Gabriella showed off her musical skills by releasing two songs to benefit music nonprofit Playing for Change Foundation.

Moreover, the task would also have served to lift the spirits of the grieving widow after her husband’s untimely death came as a “great shock to the whole family”.

Kate appears to be approaching her role in the family as a mediator in all earnestness as he prepares to take on the role of the future queen.

The princess is currently dubbed as as the 'peacemaker' in the family given how she is navigating the feud between the Prince William and Prince Harry. It seems that Kate is now watching over her extended family as well as her close immediate family.