Aaron Taylor-Johnson finds new purpose as 'inspirational' actor

Aaron Taylor Johnson reflects on his acting career

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is reflecting on his acting career after being deeply moved by an extraordinary experience during filming.

In an exclusive interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor, who stars alongside Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes in Danny Boyle’s horror film, explained how the experience inspired him to continue his journey as an actor.

Reflecting on the shoot, he enthused, "I feel like there's not enough vocabulary to articulate how extraordinary this shoot was. I had one of the most incredible experiences on set ever.”

Aaron-Taylor didn’t hesitate to reveal the real reason behind his inspiration as he further went on to add, "I think that's because Danny Boyle is an absolute legendary filmmaker and director. The enthusiasm, his energy is like, 'Wow.' You need to plug in and take some of that energy. It's electric and it like invigorated and inspired me again to be an actor.

“I know it sounds bizarre but there's a moment where you're like, 'Oh, I f**king love acting again.'"

Speaking of the film, the British star raved about his experience. Johnson said he felt "so privileged and honoured" to work with Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland, and couldn't wait to see the final product.

For the unversed, the apocalyptic horror film serves as a sequel to 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks later.