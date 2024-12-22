COAS Munir reiterates resolve to eliminate terrorism, extremism in all forms

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir interacting with officers and soldiers during his visit to Wana area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) South Waziristan district, December 22, 2024. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A day after 16 soldiers embraced martyrdom in the South Wazisitaion gun battle, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Friday reiterated Pakistan Army’s firm resolve to eliminate terrorism and extremism in all its forms, a statement from the military’s media wing said.

The army chief made these remarks during his visit to Wana area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) South Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Sunday. Upon his arrival in Wana, he was received by the Corps Commander Peshawar.

During the visit, the ISPR said, the COAS received a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security landscape and ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

While interacting with the officers and the troops, he commended their unwavering resilience and steadfastness in the face of terrorism, reaffirming the nation’s pride in their sacrifices. He emphasised that the martyrs were the pride of Pakistan, and their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

Gen Munir highlighted that the courage, resilience, and unyielding determination of Pakistan’s Armed Forces were the "cornerstone of the nation’s sovereignty".

He described the soldiers of the armed forces and LEAs as the "true heroes of the nation, whose bravery and selfless dedication inspire the entire country."

He reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s commitment to pursuing the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), now known as Fitna Al Khwarij, and should continue to be hunted down till its elimination along with the "facilitator, abettors and financier who will be made to pay the price for their nefarious activities against the state."

The army chief's visit came a day after sixteen Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom while thwarting terrorists' bid to attack a security check post in the South Waziristan district.

On the night between December 20-21, a group of terrorists attempted to attack security forces check post in the general area of Makeen in the tribal district, the ISPR said.

It said the attempt was effectively thwarted by troops and in ensuing fire exchange, "eight khwarij [terrorists] were sent to hell". "However, during intense fire exchange, sixteen brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly embraced shahadat."

Pakistan has been reeling from increased terrorist attacks for months with the third quarter (July-September) witnessing a sharp increase in fatalities of terrorist violence and counter-terrorism campaigns with a 90% surge in violence, according to a report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

A total of 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were wounded in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the period under review.

Nearly 97% of these fatalities occurred in KP and Balochistan — marking the highest percentage in a decade, and over 92% of these incidents of terror attacks and security forces’ operations were recorded in the same provinces.

The total fatalities from three quarters of this year have now surpassed the total fatalities recorded for the entire 2023; the number of fatalities rose to at least 1,534 in the first three quarters compared to 1,523 in 2023.