Katy Perry makes big career announcement: 'early holiday gift'

Katy Perry gives fans 'early holiday gift' by dropping new career update

Katy Perry has made a major announcement about her highly anticipated musical album 1432, ahead of Christmas.

The 40-year-old renowned singer took to her Instagram account to share a delightful update regarding the release of her 2024 music album 143’s deluxe version, which recently came with four new tracks.

Perry shared a magical photo of herself, featuring her new song Ok in the background.

In the viral picture, the songwriter was seen wearing a stunning top which she paired with a matching skirt.

Perry penned a heartfelt note alongside her post which reads, "I WOKE UP and wanted to give my KatyCats an early holiday gift. To everyone who HAS A HEART, I wish you NO MORE TEARS FOR NEW YEAR’S."

"I’m always gonna be around no matter if you’re up or down. 1432 is here OK!" she concluded.

After noticing the caption, her fans speculated that she had subtly disclosed the names of the songs from her new musical collection.

Interestingly, as seen in the caption, Perry highlighted the titles of the four new tracks, "I Woke Up," "Has A Heart," "No Tears For New Year's," and "OK" which are part of "1432."

For the unversed, the Dark Horse hitmaker initially released her seventh studio album 143 on September 20, 2024.

Now to complete the musical album, she has released the deluxe version with four new songs.