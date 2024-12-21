Andrew Garfield & Florence Pugh spill the embarrassment secrets

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh’s on-screen passion hits a hilarious snag.

Andrew Garfield has revealed an awkward behind-the-scenes moment from his new film We Live In Time, where he and co-star Florence Pugh were left in a rather embarrassing situation while filming a sex scene.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the actor shared the hilarious story of how they failed to hear the director call "cut" and, instead, continued their passionate scene long after the cameras stopped rolling and the crew had walked off.

"We were looking at each other, trying to stay in the moment, but also thinking, What do we do? Why isn’t anyone saying anything?" Andrew giggled.

"I said, It’s not my job to say cut, and Florence replied, It’s not my job to say cut," he added, describing the silent telepathic communication between the two.

It wasn’t until Andrew finally glanced up that he realized the cameras were off, and the crew had turned their backs on the scene.

After forgetting to stop, the pair found themselves caught in an embarrassing moment that made even Florence, in her usual brilliance, admit, "Oh my god, this is the most embarrassing thing of my life!"

The romantic-comedy, which follows the unconventional love story between a recent divorcée and an up-and-coming chef, sees his character, Tobias, and Florence's Almut fall for each other while facing the complications of time limits and life’s unpredictable twists.