Sean Diddy Combs soon to welcome famous inmate

Sean Diddy Combs is soon to share his housing in prison with one of the most trending faces in the world right now.
The disgraced music mogul who is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in New York since his September 16th arrest will be meeting Luigi Mangione in prison.
The 26-year-old, who is a suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson will be held at the same prison, according to a CNN report.
The Ivy League graduate who has received a lot of attention on social media, was extradited to New York from Pennsylvania on Thursday.
Mangione was indicted for first-degree murder, as well as other federal charges, including murder and stalking.
It is not clear if the Bad Boy Records founder and the murder suspect will meet in jail but it could be likely because of their same prison house.
However, the handsome suspected assassin and the Last Night rapper will definitely be held together in the Metropolitan Detention Centre as it is the only federal prison in New York City close to the Manhattan federal court, where both alleged offenders will be attending their hearings.
