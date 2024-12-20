Governor Kundi seeks KP govt's resignation over Kurram turmoil

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur are pictured as they address media in Peshawar, Pakistan, on October 10, 2024. — PID

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has called on the provincial government to step down in light of the ongoing situation in Kurram district.

In a statement, the governor criticised both the provincial and federal governments, questioning their inaction.

"Kurram is burning — what are the provincial and federal governments doing?" he remarked.

He questioned the administration's inability to reopen the Parachinar road, adding that the government appears to have no agenda other than retaining power.

The crisis in Kurram has drawn broader criticism, with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) leader Allama Nasir Abbas also condemning the provincial government.

He revealed efforts to have the district’s deputy commissioner replaced, stating that both KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan had ignored his pleas.

Abbas highlighted the devastating toll in Kurram, with over 150 fatalities reported, lamenting the absence of federal and provincial governance and a lack of visible security measures.

Tribal violence in the Kurram region has been a burning issue in the country, especially since November when the conflict between the warring tribes intensified, killing more than 130 people losing their lives and injuring over 180 others.

The recent episode of clashes triggered by an ambush on two separate convoys under police escort that resulted in 52 deaths on November 21. Subsequently, clashes escalated and after days of fighting, the both groups involved in the conflict agreed to an "indefinite ceasefire" on December 6.

Despite days long Grand jirga and directives issued by the All Parties Conference (APC)— led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, and KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur — to demolish dugouts of rival tribes and seize their weapons, peace has eluded the area resulting in an uncertain future.

The deteriorating security situation has severely disrupted daily life in Kurram. Food, petrol, and medical supplies are critically low, with residents struggling to access essential services due to road closures.

Gas shortages have forced the closure of tandoors and restaurants, exacerbating the community’s hardships.

More than a week ago, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had provided relief goods worth Rs150 million to the Kurram deputy commissioner for onward distribution among the affectees of the violence..