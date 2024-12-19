Jennifer Lopez flaunts Princess Diana’s timeless elegance in chic manicure

Jennifer Lopez, who is always known for her fashion forward choices and glamour, captured flaunting her jaw-dropping manicure which was a heartfelt tribute to the late Princess Diana.

The 55-year-old star's incredible nails were gorgeously painted in pearly white colour with a shiny finish. This simple yet very elegant style along with its soft shimmer touch, is seemingly back in the trend.

Lopez can be seen showcasing her astonishing manicure which was recently done by the talented A-list manicurist Tom Bachik.

Sharing pictures of the On The Floor hitmaker on his Instagram, The nail artist captioned the post: "Congratulations @jlo. You’re unstoppable. #nailsbytombachik."

On September 6, the Atlas star displayed Princess Diana's sense of fashion during her the premiere of her movie Unstoppable.

Back in late 1980s and 1990s, Diana, who was known for nailing every event with her perfect outfits and her elegant choices, used to get French manicure with a frosty ivory.

The perfect timeless nail paint style was the match for Princess Diana's graceful outfits even if she is attending royal events or making powerful appearance at charity functions.