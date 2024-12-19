King Charles brings Prince Harry, Meghan Markle back home

King Charles extended a special gesture to his estranged son, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle just ahead of their annual celebrations at Sandringham.

The Sussexes, who did not receive an invite for the annual gathering, just released their Christmas card, which featured a rare glimpse of their two children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

Charles, who is known to be a doting grandfather to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children, is reportedly eager to build a better relationship with Archie and Lilibet. Charles appears to have sent a message of his own to the Sussexes.

The monarch has a special place for his Gloucestershire home, Highgrove House, where he spends his downtime. The residence, which is partly open to public was noted to have a rare display of Prince Harry and Meghan despite their ongoing feud.

In a seating area at the front of Highgrove, a wedding photo of Prince Harry and Meghan is kept. A photo of the monarch with his two sons in military uniform is also placed alongside a portrait from Charles and Camilla’s Coronation.

King Charles extends sweet gesture to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at royal residence

The display was revealed in a video taken by a blogger named Lydia Millen, who was attending an event at the royal residence. The fact that the photos are still placed in King Charles’ special home suggesting that the monarch still holds a special place for them.

The update comes as Prince Andrew made surprising appearance exiting royal residence after having crucial talks with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson amid his ongoing spy scandal.

Andrew was discovered to have ties with a Chinese spy under disguise for years, which has landed the royal family in a fresh set of challenges including a national security risk.

King Charles reportedly reached out to Fergie in bid to convince Andrew to pull out from the upcoming Palace events until further notice.