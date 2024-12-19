Gwen Stefani shares juicy details on getting intimate with Leonardo DiCaprio

Gwen Stefani on almost getting intimate with Leonardo DiCaprio

Gwen Stefani has recently dished out juicy details on almost sharing a kiss with Leonardo DiCaprio.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the singer revealed she once starred alongside Leo as his on-screen love interest in 2004.

“Not in my wildest dreams would I ever imagine I would be in a movie,” said the 55-year-old.

Gwen stated, “But not only was I in a movie, but I was in a Martin Scorsese movie playing Jean Harlow, and I almost got to kiss Leonardo DiCaprio.”

Interestingly, the musician took on the role of 1930s blonde bombshell in The Aviator, while Martin’s biopic about Howard Hughes was played by Leo.

However, Gwen opened up that she didn’t get the chance to lock lips with the Titanic star.

“But I didn’t get to, so too late for that,” remarked the songstress.

Sharing her experience of working in Martin’s movie, Gwen revealed that it turned out to be “one of the most incredible, scary experiences” of her life.

“I didn’t have any skills, I just tried out,” she recalled.

Gwen explained, “I went to the Bel-Air Hotel, and they were just literally trying out girls just walking in and trying out. I remember I walked in, did the scene, and they were so nice.”

“Martin made me feel so normal and comfortable, and I got the part!” she told the outlet.

Gwen quipped, “I had like 3 lines, but I got the part, okay?!”