Angelina Jolie begins filming on upcoming movie 'Stitches'

Angelina Jolie begins shooting for upcoming movie 'Stitches'

Angelina Jolie has recently showcased her professionalism as an actress while filming scenes for her upcoming movie, Stitches, in challenging weather conditions.

According to Daily Mail, the 49-year-old actress was spotted enjoying heavy rain during the shoot of an intense scene for her new project.

Angelina wore a black raincoat, which she paired with matching pants and high boots.

Variety reports that the mother-of-six is currently in Paris to shoot her first French-language film, which is written and directed by renowned director, Alice Winocour.

The film also stars popular actors Louis Garrell, Ella Rumpf, and Garance Marillier.

However, the production team has yet to announce the release date for the fashion film.

Interestingly, a source close to the actress informed RadarOnline that her son, Maddox, has secured a significant role as the third assistant director for his mother's upcoming project.

Previously, the mother-son duo worked on multiple projects including Maria, Without Blood, By The Sea and First They Killed My Father.

Before began working on Stitches, Angelina was last seen in the musical-drama biopic Maria, which was released in theaters on November 27, 2024.