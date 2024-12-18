NA speaker says 'doors open' for govt-PTI dialogue

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq speaks in a video statement released on December 18, 2024. — X@NAofPakistan

ISLAMABAD: Amid the prospects of possible negotiations between the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI), National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has offered to facilitate talks between the two sides.

In a video statement issued on Wednesday, Sadiq said: "I am ready to play a role in talks on any issue, including political ones, [....] My office and home are always available for government-opposition talks".

The NA speaker also welcomed Tuesday's parliamentary exchanges between the government and the PTI leaders and underscored the significance of talks for ending the persisting bitterness between the two sides.

The remarks come against the backdrop of prevailing ambiguity surrounding the PTI-government dialogue which have been the talk of the town ever since the party's founder, Imran Khan, formed a five-member negotiation committee.

The committee comprising NA Opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Salman Akram Raja and Asad Qaiser has been mandated to demand the release of "political prisoners" facing trial and the constitution of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023 and a late-night crackdown on the PTI protesters on November 26.

The PTI — whose founder along with several other leaders and workers remain behind bars and are embattled in a plethora of cases — and the incumbent government have shared a rather turmoil history with the former marching on to Islamabad on multiple occasions for protests in the ongoing year.

The former ruling party had even announced launching a civil disobedience movement — which now has been deferred by Khan for a "few days" on the "PTI leaders' request".

On Tuesday, the PTI and government leaders exchanged somewhat less heated exchanges, compared to their usual war of words with PM's aide on political affairs Rana Sanaullah inviting the PTI to approach the government while saying that his party was in favour of holding talks.

Sanaullah also underscored the speaker's office's neutrality saying: "It is as much ours as it is yours, and current speaker [Ayaz] Sadiq has always maintained his neutrality".

Speaking on the assembly floor, PTI's Sher Afzal Marwat said that the terms of reference (ToRs) should be chalked out for the negotiations.

Speaking to Geo News on Wednesday, Marwat, while complaining of political instability with thousands of their workers behind bars, said that it would be beneficial for the country if a solution emerged via the parliamentary committee.

Stressing that the party's negotiation committee had full authority, the PTI lawmaker said that matters including the May 9 incidents and alleged theft of mandate will be discussed in the talks.

"Hopefully political leadership will agree to a lasting formula," he noted.

However, the incumbent government, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to be precise, has cast doubts on negotiations with the PTI on multiple occasions.

"For the first time, a pleasant breeze came from the opposition [...] but talks cannot be held at gunpoint," Asif said while speaking in the NA session a day earlier.

The minister noted that no formal negotiations were held with the Khan's party yet, emphasising that if they all belong to this House, then matters must be resolved in this building.

He also termed the PTI's formation of a negotiation committee "meaningless", saying that nothing matters when seriousness is lacking.

Talking to the media outside the parliament today, senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that if the PTI was holding talks, then it should adopt an approach to take politics and democracy "forward".

Separately, reaffirming the party's reconciliatory approach, Chairman Barrister Gohar has said that solutions to political problems must be found through political means, The News reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists at the Parliament House on Tuesday, Gohar contended that progress could only be achieved when the PTI's demands were discussed openly and grievances and complaints were duly addressed.

"We do not act independently; we take instructions from the PTI founder," he emphasised.

"If progress is made in this regard, it will be a positive step. Solutions to political problems must come through political means," remarked the PTI chairman.