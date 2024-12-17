Prince Andrew won't go down Prince Harry route

Prince Andrew is allegedly planning to leave the UK following in his nephew Prince Harry’s footsteps after new scandal.

There are speculations and rumours about Andrew’s next move. Some media outlets, citing sources, claim that the Duke could say goodbye to the Britain after being linked to the alleged "spy".

Royal correspondent Rae went on claiming: "He certainly does know an awful lot, but, I would be very surprised if Andrew went down the Harry route."

The commentator added: "He's old fashioned in that sense of loyalty. I know it doesn't look as if he's loyal to the royal family, but he is loyal to his brother."

A report by Daily Beast claims that if he had not backed out himself from Royal Christmas, Charles would have rescinded the invite.

Speaking on Andrew’s next move, two of Andrew's friends told the publication that the Duke is "sick and tired of being painted as a pariah" in the British media.

They said the 64-year-old is “seriously contemplating a move to the United Arab Emirates or Bahrain.”

“The whole thing stinks to high heaven,” they said.