Opposition, treasury senators spar over 'Nov 26 crackdown' amid PTI-govt talks reports

(From Left to Right) PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman and PTI Senator Barrister Ali Zafar speaking on floor of upper house of parliament, Islamabad, December 12, 2024. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

PTI Senator Barrister Ali Zafar vehemently criticised crackdown by the government on party protesters in Islamabad during "do-or-die" protest last month, prompting a heated response from the treasury benches with PPP Senator saying the former ruling party can no longer be "Faizyab" — a tacit reference to alleged support by detained former spy chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid to the former ruling party.

"You [PTI] have launched an attack against the state [...] you will get freedom once you accept the responsibility," the senator said during the session of the upper house of parliament on Thursday.

Rehman asked the Imran Khan-founded party to tender an apology over the violence took place during the November 26 and May 9, 2023, protests. "The Constitution of Pakistan was flouted during the PTI’s tenure," she said, noting that following their ouster, they even wrote a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to halt its financial assistance to Pakistan.

She asked the opposition party to endure the imprisonment, saying: "What PTI did on May 9 was never done by any political party."

"Now they have to sit down because they know they can no longer be 'Faizyab'," she said.

Meanwhile, PML-N Senator Ifran Siddiqui also lashed out at the PTI saying everyone has a right to stage a peaceful protest but does "a peaceful protest is being held by chanting slogans of Al-Jihad, kill or die?"

Referring to the PTI’s protest in Islamabad last month that turned violent, the ruling party senator said the opposition party neither filed any application nor sought permission for the public gathering.

Speaking about the reported icebreaker meeting between the PTI leaders and National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Siddiqui said the PML-N never closed its door on talks.

"We want talks, we are ready for negotiations," he said clarifying that no formal negotiations have commenced between the PTI and the government.

He also made a sarcastic remark about the talks: "We are hearing from you that the ice is melting [between the government and the PTI]. By the way, snow is falling all around us."

However, Siddiqui also expressed apprehensions about the prospect of the talks with the PTI, stating that the view of jailed PTI founder Imran Khan regarding parleys is not yet known.

He recalled that the rival parties also held fruitful talks in May 2022 "but after talks, he [Imran Khan] left happily and later refused to negotiate". "It seems like the perspective of the PTI founder has changed towards us now."

'Democracy has ended'

Speaking on the Senate floor today, PTI lawmaker Barrister Ali Zafar metaphorically said: "Parliament building told me that the democracy in this country has ended". "The building said a cruel system is in place," he added.

"I have come here to ask why shots were fired," he said, referring to the November 26 crackdown on PTI protesters in Islamabad.

"Accountability will be held in people’s court of those fired the bullets and ended the right to protest," he said, reiterating the PTI’s call to form a "truth-finding commission". The PTI senator said his party would apologise if proved guilty by the proposed commission.

Barrister Zafar also asked why the government was reluctant to form a commission if the government believed "it is saying the truth".