Who is former DG ISI Faiz Hamid?

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hamid. — ISPR/File

Ex-spymaster Faiz Hamid, the country’s maiden former ISI chief indicted for allegedly engaging in political activities and misuse of powers, rose to prominence in 2017 when he was heading the counter-intelligence wing of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in connection with Faizabad Dharna.

Hamid made headlines after he played vital role in an agreement signed between the government and the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to end the 21-day sit-in at Faizabad in November 27, 2017. At the end of the agreement, it was written that deal was inked “via Major General Faiz Hamid”.

He was later promoted to the rank of lieutenant general. After the 2018 general elections, PTI emerged as the single largest party and formed the government in the Centre. In 2019, then prime minister Imran Khan picked him as head of the premier intelligence agency — ISI.

He served as ISI chief for over two years.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ruling parties, especially PML-N alleged that the former spymaster had close ties with the PTI founder and had been facilitating the PTI inside and outside the parliament.

After the Faizabad sit-in, fingers raised at the alleged “political role” of the then ISI officer. In TLP sit-in case verdict, the top court ordered action against those officers involved in the matter.

“The Constitution emphatically prohibits members of the armed forces from engaging in any kind of political activity, which includes supporting a political party, faction or individual. The Government of Pakistan through the Ministry of Defence and the respective Chiefs of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force are directed to initiate action against the personnel under their command who are found to have violated their oath,” read the detailed verdict issued by the SC in Faizabad Dharna case in February 2019.

In his tenure, allegations about interference in political affairs, violation of oath, political victimisation, detentions of political rivals and pressure them to change their loyalty were leveled on the ex-spymaster.

In his speeches to public gatherings, three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had also blamed the former ISI chief for his ouster and vicitimisation of Imran's political rivals.

Nawaz Sharif looks at his supporters gathered at Minar-e-Pakistan during an event held to welcome him in Lahore on October 21, 2023. — X/@pmln_org

The former general also came under criticism after his picture having tea at a hotel in Kabul, just three weeks after Taliban regained power in the country, went viral on social media in August 2021.

Former DG ISI Faiz Hamid (left) enjoys tea at a hotel in Kabul. — X/@bsarwary/File

The former DG ISI visited Kabul in 2021 to meet the Afghan Taliban representatives and discuss matters related to the safe evacuation of foreign nationals, border management and security in the region.

During the PTI’s tenure, Hamid also allegedly supported the Imran Khan-led government in passing key bills from parliament.

In 2017, then Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui accused the former DG ISI of influencing the court proceedings and forming benches of his choice to prolong the detention of former premier Nawaz and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

'Violations compromised state security, interests'

Earlier in the day, the former general was formally charged with multiple offences, including engaging in political activities and violating the Official Secrets Act, said the military's media wing.

These violations have compromised state security and interests, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. Additionally, the charges include misuse of authority and government resources, as well as causing wrongful losses to individuals.

The process of field general court-martial (FGCM) was initiated against Lt Gen (retd) Hamid, who has served as the chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act on August 12.

"[...] and in the first place has been formally arraigned on charges of engaging in political activities, violations of Official Secret Act detrimental to safety and interest of the state, misuse of authority & government resources and causing wrongful loss to a person(s)," the military's media wing said in a brief statement issued today.

Moreover, the military’s media wing said the former spy master’s role in creating agitation and unrest including May 9 riots “in collusion with vested political interests” was also being investigated.

The May 9 events refer to the violent protests that broke out in the country last year following the arrest of jailed PTI founder Imran Khan in a corruption case.

During the riots, the alleged supporters of PTI founder ransacked and attacked the public properties including military installations, prompting the civil-military leadership of the country to try the rioters under Army Act.

Besides PTI founder Imran, dozens of other party leaders have been implicated in the cases related to the May 9 mayhem.

In the statement today, the ISPR said: “During the process, involvement of Lt Gen Faiz Hamid (Retd), in events related to creating agitation and unrest, leading upto multiple incidents including but not limited to 9th May 2023 incident for fomenting instability; at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests, is also being separately investigated,” read the statement.

"Lt Gen Faiz Hamid (retd) is being afforded [...] all legal rights as per the law," it added.

The ex-ISI chief was taken into custody by the military on charges of abuse of power and violating the Army Act earlier this year in August.