PTI's civil disobedience call 'pressure tactic' to manipulate Gen Faiz's trial: Vawda

Former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hamid (right) and Senator Faisal Vawda. — X/@OSPSF/@UmairIslamMemon/File

Firing a fresh salvo at his former boss Imran Khan, Senator Faisal Vawda on Sunday claimed that the incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder chose December 14 as the date for a civil disobedience movement to "manipulate" the trail of former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hamid.

Senator Vawda made these comments while addressing a press conference in Karachi following a meeting with Muttahida Qoumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders.

"Once again, Pakistan was not the reason behind the PTI's December 14 call. The date was decided as they [PTI] believe that the legal proceedings against Faiz Hamid will commence after December 14," said the senator.

He termed the PTI's civil disobedience call as pressure tactics and said that they "made a mistake", adding that the legal proceedings against the former ISI chief will start before the date.

The former ISI chief was taken into custody in August by the army over allegations of land grabbing and snatching valuables from the owner of a private housing society.

The ruling parties, however, alleged that the former spymaster, who is currently facing court-martial proceedings, had close ties with the PTI founder and had been facilitating the former ruling party inside and outside the parliament.

His remarks came days after Khan warned the government of launching a "civil disobedience" movement if his demands, including the judicial probe into the crackdown on party supporters, were not met.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Vawda said: “The establishment’s role cannot be abolished.”

Lauding the security forces, the senator said: “Troops render their lives [in line of duty] at borders. Establishment, judiciary and politicians work together [for the betterment of the country].”

The lawmaker was of the view that he was contacting all the political parties for a “national cause”.

"I have not come here for personal reasons. PTI has its own mandate, while there may be differences with them, but they must be respected," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the senator slammed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and former first lady Bushra Bibi, saying: “Attempts are being made to do politics on life of the PTI founder.”

He further said that the life of the incarcerated PTI founder was in danger.

Taking to X, Imran — who claimed to have a "trump card" — announced last week the constitution of a five-member negotiation committee comprising Omar Ayub Khan, Gandapur, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Salman Akram Raja and Asad Qaiser.

The committee, he said, would negotiate with the federal government on two points — the release of “political prisoners” facing trial and the constitution of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023 and a late-night crackdown on PTI protesters on November 26.

“If these two demands are not accepted, a civil disobedience movement will be launched from December 14,” he said, adding that the government would be responsible for the results of this movement.

Furthermore, Imran — in his message — also announced a "grand gathering" in Peshawar on December 13 to “pay homage to the martyrs” that, according to him, were killed during the PTI’s Islamabad protest.

The Imran Khan-founded party has since claimed that at least 12 of its workers were killed and 1,000 were arrested. However, the government has categorically denied using live ammunition against the protesters and said that four law enforcers including three Rangers personnel and policeman were martyred during the protest.