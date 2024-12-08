Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus shares rare insight into her health

Cori Broadus reveals she became suicidal amid her health crisis

Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, opened up about her health condition.

During the premiere episode of Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori & Wayne’s Story, the 25-year-old recalled how her lupus diagnosis at the young age of six had taken a toll on her mental health over the following years.

"Since a little girl, I’ve always been depressed. I’ve always been 'why me'?" she said in the December 5 episode of the E! docuseries.

"Just being young and sick with lupus, it was hard," Cori continued. "Going to the doctor’s all the time, taking blood pressure medications. So once COVID hit, I was just in a dark, deep space."

She revealed that during the pandemic she became suicidal and ended up in a mental health facility in 2021 to treat her depression.

The Drop it Like Its Hot hitmaker’s daughter, who he shares with his wife Shante Broadus has been engaged to Wayne Duece.

Cori described her fiancé as a significant part of her support system since they started to date.

In addition to the support from her loved one, Cori explained how she copes with her physical and mental health condition: By drowning herself in the work with the launch of her cosmetic line.