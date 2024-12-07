King Charles' absence at Princess Kate's Carol service revealed

King Charles made a heartwarming contribution to Princess Kate's Together At Christmas carol service, despite his absence from the event.

The monarch generously donated a number of fir trees from Windsor Great Park to decorate Westminster Abbey for the festive occasion.

The thoughtful gesture was highlighted in the service’s order of program, which featured a touching drawing by artist Charlie Mackesy.

The artwork depicted a group of people walking arm-in-arm through the snow towards the Abbey, with the accompanying message: "How did I help? You were by my side, which was everything."

The donation, referred to as the “kindness trees,” was a perfect fit for this year’s service theme, which celebrated those who have spread love, kindness, and empathy within their communities.

Each tree was adorned with red handwritten notes, contributed by guests, sharing messages of thanks and love for family, friends, and communities.

After the service, the trees will be gifted to local charities, continuing the spirit of giving.

Meanwhile, the absence of King Charles and Queen Camilla from the event has raised questions. While no official reason has been given, it’s known that the Queen has been scaling back her public appearances in recent weeks as she recovers from pneumonia.

She notably missed the outdoor portions of the Qatari state visit, following medical advice to prioritize rest and a full recovery.