Zachary Levi prepares to welcome first child with Maggie Keating

Zachary Levi is excited to welcome a new member into his family.

The 44-year-old star took to Instagram on December 6 to share the happy news that he and his girlfriend, Maggie Keating, are expecting their first child soon.

He expressed in the caption of the post that becoming a father has been a lifelong dream of his, describing it as a calling and something his heart has always desired.

According to him, his life had felt incomplete until now.

The Shazam! star further explained that he had to make some changes, not only in his life but also within himself, before he was ready to be a parent.

"I knew that there were things in my life that needed to shift before I was ready for the blessing of something so special and the responsibilities that come with it," he wrote in the caption.

In the lengthy caption he delved into how he began to improve his lifestyle for his future child.

"I started prioritizing my own health physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. And immediately things started to manifest for the better."

"And very quickly God brought a brilliant, honest, grounded, and deep love into my life through the angelic form of Maggie Keating," the Chuck actor gave a shout out to his girlfriend and continued to express gratitude for her.

The couple are yet to know the gender of the baby but are excited for a new journey together.

"We can’t wait for all of you to meet our little bambino. We’re waiting until the birth to know the sex, but I’ll be stoked out of my mind either way," he revealed.