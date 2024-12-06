New Gwadar International Airport to open doors by end of this month

An overview of the New Gwadar International Airport. — Screengrab/PAA

The New Gwadar International Airport is set to open its doors to travellers by the end of this month, as announced by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) on Friday.

The authority's spokesperson confirmed that the preparations for the airport's operation are in their final stages and will hopefully be completed by month-end.

Recently, Acting Director General of PAA, Zeeshan Saeed, along with Deputy DG Airports Sadiq Rehman, visited the airport to assess its readiness.

Project Director Faizullah Khattak briefed the officials on the operational readiness of the facility.

During the visit, the project team also briefed airport stakeholders on available business opportunities and the economic zones tied to the project.

The acting DG expressed satisfaction with the progress of the preparations.

The state-of-the-art airport, built with modern facilities, has cost $246 million, including a grant from China. Equipped with a large runway and advanced terminal building, it is capable of accommodating all types of large aircraft.

The airport is expected to significantly boost trade and economic development in the region, positioning Gwadar as a key hub for commerce and connectivity.