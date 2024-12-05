Johnny Depp NOT ruled out from 'Pirate of the Caribbean 6'?

Johnny Depp reportedly lost 'Pirates' franchise after Amber Heard case

Actor Johnny Depp, who’s acting career went into hot waters due to his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, might get a chance regain his tarnished reputation.

The defamation case with heard lost Depp his most popular franchise of all time, Pirates of the Caribbean.

However, there are still prospects that The Tourist actor could possibly return to the new sequel as 'Captain Jack Sparrow', but only on one condition.

Amid all the speculations that the 61-year-old won’t be returning to the Pirates franchise, there still emerges a hope of his comeback as latest reports claimed that the actor is still very much on 'cards at Disney'.

The only condition that could bring Johnny back for the sixth instalment is if he and Disney leave their differences behind and reconcile.

As per the multiple sources of Variety, the production company has not yet contacted Depp, 61.

However, one of the reports suggested that producer Jerry Bruckheimer has been working on two scripts and one of them included the Oscar nominated actor’s character.

The insider stated: “Nothing has been ruled out.”

Johnny Depp starred in the five parts of Pirates of the Caribbean. His character of 'Jack Sparrow' is one of his notable works.