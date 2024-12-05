Bushra Bibi, former first lady and wife of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, speaks in a video message, November 21, 2024. — Screengrab via X/@PTIofficial

RAWALPINDI: A court has issued arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, following her consistent absence from hearings related to the new Toshakhana case.

The proceedings, overseen by Special Judge (Central) Shahrukh Arjumand at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, have raised concerns regarding Bushra's compliance with the legal process.

Additionally, the court has also served a notice to her guarantor to justify why their surety bonds should not be forfeited amid her repeated non-attendance.

"Why should your surety bonds not be seized?" the court inquired.

The court has adjourned the hearing till December 9.

Previously, the prosecutor had requested non-bailable arrest warrants for the former first lady, alleging that she was "intentionally" evading her court obligations.

The court had to indict the couple in the case, but since Bushra was not present, the hearing was put off till today.

NAB's reference

In its reference filed against Khan and Bushra, the accountability watchdog said that the deputy military secretary briefed the Toshakhana section officer to estimate and declare the price of the jewellery set. The jewellery set, it mentioned, was not deposited in Toshakhana.

The jewellery company sold the necklace for €300,000 and earrings for €80,000 on May 25, 2018. The information regarding the price of the bracelet and ring could not be obtained from the company.

On May 28, 2021, the price of the jewellery set was estimated at Rs70.56 million; the price of the necklace was Rs50.64 million and the price of the earrings included in the jewellery valued at Rs10.50 million back then.

According to the rules, the 50% price of the jewellery set is approximately Rs35.28 million.

As per the reference, the PTI founder and his wife violated the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance. It added that an inquiry was initiated against the former first couple on the instructions of the NAB chairman on August 1, 2022.

"PTI founder and Bushra Bibi have misused their powers. PTI founder retained 58 out of 108 gifts during his prime ministership," read the reference.

Bushra, who secured bail in October and came out of jail after several months, was leading PTI's November protest in Islamabad. Her husband, Khan, has also secured bail in the case, but is still behind bars due to arrests in other cases.