Margot Robbie reveals bold choice she made during on of her movies

Margot Robbie has no regrets doing seductive scenes.

In a recent interview with the Talking Pictures podcast, Margot, 34, acknowledged that she insisted that director Martin Scorsese in The Wolf of Wall Street, follow the screenplay even though it contained some pretty explicit sequences.

The actress revealed how she refused the 82-year-old director's request to change the sequence to make it more comfortable for her.

"Maybe you can be wearing a robe if you're not comfortable," Margot recalled his words.

"But I said, 'That's not what she would do in that scene. The whole point is that she's going to come out completely naked—that's the card she's playing.'"

The Barbie star revealed that it required several tries to get the part of Naomi Lapaglia alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

"My managers made me redo my audition tape five times because it wasn't good enough," she said.

During the pivotal audition scene–where Naomi throws water in Jordan Belfort's face–Margot recalls making a bold choice at the time, "I thought, I could kiss Leonardo DiCaprio right now, and that would be awesome," she said on the podcast.

The actress recalled having immediate concerns about her potentially disastrous prank.

"I can’t wait to tell all of my friends this. And then I thought... nah. And just walloped him in the face. It was dead silence for what felt like an eternity but was probably three seconds."

"And then they just burst out laughing. Leo and Marty were laughing so hard, they said 'that was great'. I was thinking, I’m going to get arrested, I’m pretty sure that’s assault, battery."

After giving birth to her first child, the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actress is taking a maternity leave from the industry, albeit she has a number of important projects planned for the upcoming year.