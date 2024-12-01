Kanye West, Bianca Censori make rare appearance amid legal drama

Kanye West and Bianca Censori reportedly plan to stay in Japan for a while

Kanye West and Bianca Censori made a joint appearance in Tokyo for a night out as the rapper faces harassment accusations.

The 47-year-old rapper and his wife appeared in the Japanese capital sporting a white hoodie and pants, paired with black shoes.

The Yeezy founder pulled his hood over the head, as he was spotted riding the escalators up towards the Toho Cinemas.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old architecture was seen wearing another one of her signature unitards.

Censori donned a sheer white body suit for the outing, paired with white pumps.

She pulled her hair back into a sleek bun and completed her look with dark shades.

This comes after the Runaway hitmaker has been facing legal accusations by a former employee.

Social media personality Lauren Pisciotta sued West for allegedly raping, sexually harassing, and stalking her while she worked for him in 2021-22.

Supported by her attorney, she filed the suit in June, right after West left the US.

A recent legal document accused him of evading the court proceedings after he has not responded to notices.