Prince Harry, Meghan make big life decision amid King Charles Christmas snub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a major decision for their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as the royal family left the Montecito couple out of their Christmas plans.

Earlier, there were reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might move to the Prince's homeland as their close pal Ellen DeGeneres recently relocated to the UK.

However, Jennie Bond, a renowned royal expert claimed that the former working royals "have any plans to move from California."

In conversation with OK!, she said, "They seem to love their life there...Sun, sea and freedom have a lot to offer."

Jennie added, "Meghan loves being close to her mother, who plays a big part in their lives. The children are settled and Harry has said he now regards the United States as home, and when he does come back to the UK he spends the shortest possible amount of time here before flying off again."

It is important to note that Harry and Meghan are not on good terms with key royal figures.

Recently, People reported that the pair, who left the royal family in 2020, "have not received an invitation to this year’s royal Christmas gathering at Sandringham."

Previously, an insider shared that Harry's "calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King’s health, but those calls go unanswered too," hinting at his wounded relationship with Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.