Zayn Malik honours Liam Payne with 'special' on-stage tribute

Zayn Malik remembers Liam Payne in 'unusual' way

Zayn Malik is revisiting his friendship with Liam Payne as he pays a touching tribute to his former One Direction member after his tragic death.

The 31-year-old, who shared a bitter-sweet bond with Liam ever since they began their respective careers on the British television show The X Factor, paid his respects to the late singer during his show in The Halls.

He told his crowd, "I’ve been doing something, at the end of the show, every night, and it’s been dedicated to my brother Liam Payne. Rest in peace. I hope you’re seeing this, we’re in your hometown tonight, Wolverhampton, this is for you, Liam."

The Room Under the Stairs hitmaker became emotional as he mentioned the father-of-one at the end of his spectacular performance.

Displaying a heartwarming message on the blue screen, Malik expressed, "Liam Payne 1993-2024. Love you bro"

Previously, the singer expressed grief over the former X Factor contestant’s death in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

For the unversed, Liam plunged to death after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 16.