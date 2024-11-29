PMDC revises BDS programme duration to five years

Pakistan Medical & Dental Council building can be seen in this image. — APP/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has announced the extension of the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programme to five years, effective from the 2024-2025 academic year.

The move, intended to align Pakistan's dental education with global standards, has been officially conveyed to medical universities nationwide.

According to a PMDC spokesperson, the fifth year will focus on clerkship, enhancing hands-on experience for students, followed by a one-year structured house job or internship.

This restructuring comes in response to challenges faced by Pakistani graduates in securing training and employment opportunities abroad, where a five-year transcript is often a prerequisite.

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) in Lahore has already adopted the five-year structure, and official notifications have been issued to all PMDC-recognised universities to implement the revised framework.

The council has also committed to issuing updated transcripts for graduates of the previous four-year programme who require credentials aligned with international requirements.

The PMDC's decision follows broader efforts to reform Pakistan’s medical and dental education system.

Alongside this initiative, the council has introduced measures to improve the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) and ensure transparency in the examination process.

The MDCAT Reform Committee has established three sub-committees, formed during the inaugural meeting held at the PM&DC office on Wednesday, tasked with drafting a unified syllabus, proposing e-assessment systems, and formulating comprehensive policy guidelines.

The MDCAT Syllabus Committee, comprising four members, will develop a unified syllabus that aligns with local and foreign educational boards. It will also draft a Table of Specifications for the exam and outline a plan for a sustainable question bank.

The E-Assessment Project Committee, with three members, is tasked with creating a secure question bank portal and proposing an e-assessment plan, including technical specifications and cost estimates.

Lastly, the two-member MDCAT Policy Document Committee will work on a comprehensive policy for the smooth implementation of the national exam.

These sub-committees were directed to submit their drafts by December, after which the action plan will be reviewed.

These reforms aim to restore public trust and align Pakistan’s medical entrance exams with global standards.