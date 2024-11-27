Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pals snub new Netflix show: ‘Cringey’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared to have missed the mark with their upcoming fourth project in their $100 million dollar Netflix deal.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who executive produced a documentary on the elite sport, Polo, received unsavoury reviews for the show, before it even premiered.

The early reactions to the trailer suggest that the actual show will not be “promising” and it is possibly end up with bad rating.

“It’s hilarious, but not in a good way. It’s so tacky and cringey, it is literally all the worst things about polo. I watched it in appalled hysterics,” a former friend of Prince Harry told The Daily Beast.

While the negative reviews from former pals may have stemmed from their now-soured ties, but an ex-friend insisted that the documentary could have been better, but it was only a missed opportunity.

“The irony is that polo is actually a surprisingly inclusive sport these days,” the second pal told the outlet.

“You do see plenty of rich kids but there are also plenty of kids from less rarefied backgrounds who just happen to be fantastic riders who are sponsored by the teams. It doesn’t look like this show is going to foreground that, which is a real missed opportunity.”

A senior Hollywood executive agreed as they noted that the show “looks like it has failed to capture the imagination.”

Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary, POLO, is slated for release on December 10th, 2024.