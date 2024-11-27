Sloane Simon delivers emotional rendition on ‘The Voice’ after dad’s death

'The Voice' contestant Sloane Simon moves everybody to tears in the latest episode

The Voice season 26 experienced one of the most emotional nights of the season.

On Tuesday, November 26, episode 17, Sloane Simon moved nearly everyone in the venue to tears, including the judges Michael Bublé, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Reba McEntire.

During the playoffs stage of the competition, the 20-year-old performed Good Luck, Babe by Chappell Roan.

What made her Tuesday rendition emotional was the revelation that her father had recently passed away, a loss that brought the coaches to tears.

"I know how brave you are," Bublé, 49, told Simon after her performance. "I know you and your family are going through a lot. You just lost your dad."

"You said you would stay because he would’ve wanted you to be here," the Spicy Margarita hitmaker added.

Snoop, 53, stood up from his chair and said, "The spirit of your father is telling me to give you a hug right now," before adding, "I’m so proud of you right now."

The cameras also captured McEntire and Stefani holding back tears as they watched Simon on stage.

However, despite delivering an emotional and powerful performance, Simon couldn’t secure a spot on the show.

Bublé chose Sofronio Vasquez and Shye to advance to the next stage, leaving Jaukeem Fortson, Cameron Wright, and Simon out of the competition.