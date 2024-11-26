Security forces foil infiltration bid on Pak-Afghan border, eliminates three terrorists

Pakistan Army commandos depart in their vehicles in Rawalpindi on September 13, 2021. — AFP

Security forces have gunned down three terrorists, belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), by thwarting their attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan border on Monday night in general area of Hassan Khel in North Waziristan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces detected the movement of a group of terrorists, who were trying to sneak into Pakistan via the Afghanistan border.

However, the security personnel successfully thwarted the infiltration bid by surrounding and eliminating three militants in an intense exchange of fire.

"Pakistan has consistently been asking the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border," the ISPR said.

It added that Afghan government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

"Security forces are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country," the statement concluded.

Pakistan has witnessed a spike in terror attacks on security forces and civilians — especially in KP and Balochistan since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021 following the withdrawal of US and NATO forces.

As per a report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), the third quarter of 2024 saw a 90% increase in fatalities linked to terrorist violence and counterterrorism operations.

The report recorded 722 deaths and 615 injuries in 328 incidents, with KP and Balochistan accounting for 97% of fatalities.

Against this backdrop, the federal cabinet in June this year approved Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, a reinvigorated national counter-terrorism campaign following the Central Apex Committee's recommendations under the National Action Plan to root out terrorism.

The government also introduced a major policy shift under a decision to stringently enforce international laws at its borders with Afghanistan, to restrict the influx of militants and smuggled goods into the country.

Afghanistan does not recognise the Durand Line, the border between the two countries, arguing it was created by the British to divide ethnic Pashtuns.

The 2,640 kilometres border was established in 1893 through an agreement between British-ruled India and Abdur Rahman Khan, then ruler of Afghanistan.