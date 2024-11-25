Nicki Minaj makes exciting announcement about music career

Nicki Minaj has delighted fans by recently hinting at a new music album and tour.

On November 23, the 41-year-old rapper hosted a Q&A session on social media, during which she confirmed the exciting news.

Nicki announced that the new tour will coincide with the release of her "next official album."

Furthermore, she clarified in a follow-up post that tour notifications will be sent out at the beginning of next year.

The Bang Bang singer said, "Well let me clarify… you’ll be notified of a tour in 2025. With the album. Not that the tour will start in 2025."

Reportedly, Nicki's recent statement came ahead of the final re-release of her 2023 music collection, Pink Friday 2.

According to NME, Pink Friday 2 will release its final deluxe version, Pink Friday 2-The Hiatus, on December 13, 2024.

Notably, a post went viral on X last month, claiming the rapper announced her decision to take a break from the music industry.

However, Nicki squashed the rumours by commenting under the post, which read, "Ain’t going no-think-where."

On the work front, Nicki concluded the second US leg of her popular world tour of Pink Friday 2, which took place in New York’s UBS Arena.