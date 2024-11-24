Angelina Jolie plans to bid goodbye to Hollywood?

Angelina Jolie wants to travel the world as she plans to bid goodbye to Hollywood.
A source spilled to In Touch magazine that she’s “been planning her escape from Los Angeles and wants to leave the country with all her children”.
“She was happiest when she and the children travelled and lived in various locations, soaking up the culture, learning from local tutors and experiencing different ways of life,” explained an insider.
The source suggested Angelina “is a very solitary person but she actually has friends in Europe, so it will be easier for her to travel around”.
“Angelina wants the children to follow their passions and go wherever they like,” remarked an insider.
The source further said, “The children were all born outside of the U.S. — even her biological children.”
In a recent interview, the Maleficent actress expressed her desire to leave the United States.
At the time, Angelina stated, “When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety.”
“I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here,” added the actress.
Meanwhile, Angelina has been “making her presence on the scene very felt” amid the Oscar buzz for her new flick Maria.
Bebe Winans remembers his late musician friend Whitney Houston in a candid interview
Prince Harry reveals key moment that led to his and Meghan’s Royal exit
Timothee Chalamet signs on for new role with twist
Adam Scott was a big fan of the show before accepting to audition for 'Parks and Rec'
Brad Pitt stuns fans with dramatic 'Formula 1' movie scene at Las Vegas Grand Prix
Brad Pitt is considering reaching out to former partner, Angelina Jolie for the sake of his children