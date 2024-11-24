Angelina Jolie plans to bid goodbye to Hollywood?

Angelina Jolie plans to exit from Hollywood? More inside

Angelina Jolie wants to travel the world as she plans to bid goodbye to Hollywood.

A source spilled to In Touch magazine that she’s “been planning her escape from Los Angeles and wants to leave the country with all her children”.

“She was happiest when she and the children travelled and lived in various locations, soaking up the culture, learning from local tutors and experiencing different ways of life,” explained an insider.

The source suggested Angelina “is a very solitary person but she actually has friends in Europe, so it will be easier for her to travel around”.

“Angelina wants the children to follow their passions and go wherever they like,” remarked an insider.

The source further said, “The children were all born outside of the U.S. — even her biological children.”

In a recent interview, the Maleficent actress expressed her desire to leave the United States.

At the time, Angelina stated, “When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety.”

“I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here,” added the actress.

Meanwhile, Angelina has been “making her presence on the scene very felt” amid the Oscar buzz for her new flick Maria.