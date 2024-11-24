Prince Harry and Meghan celebrate heartwarming family Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to spend a special Christmas holiday with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, though their location remains uncertain.



Given the couple's ongoing rift with the Royal Family, it’s highly unlikely they’ll be heading to the UK for the festive period.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are likely to celebrate the occasion in California, possibly with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

Bond noted, "I think most women like to be with their mums on Christmas Day," suggesting that the family could enjoy a close-knit holiday together in the warmth of California.

The Royal expert shared their insight, saying, "Any parent can relate—when the kids are tearing through presents, caught up in the holiday excitement and racing around, it's hard to focus on anything other than keeping them entertained and preventing sibling squabbles."

They added, "It looks like Christmas in Montecito will be filled with fun and sunshine!"

Across the pond, the British royals are preparing for a jam-packed festive season, with many members of the Royal Family set to gather at Sandringham for their annual Christmas celebration.

Since the passing of Queen Elizabeth, King Charles has upheld the tradition of inviting the entire Royal Family to attend Xmas Day's church service, followed by the much-anticipated dinner at the Sandringham Estate.

However, it remains unclear whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be part of this year’s celebrations.