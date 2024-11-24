Robbie Williams addresses young musicians’ security amid Liam Payne’s demise

Robbie Williams speaks up about young musicians’ security after Liam Payne’s demise

Robbie Williams thinks music industry should create a support group for young stars struggling with fame amid Liam Payne’s demise.

In a new interview with The Express, Robbie reflected on his own difficulties navigating fame at a young age.

“If you are following the story closely, we are beginning to understand, maybe on a subconscious level more than conscious level, that fame isn't a fix-all,” said the 50-year-old.

The Take That star remarked, “Some are lucky to get through to the other end but a lot don't.”

“I would hope that something is done in Liam's name to protect people, whatever that means,” explained the musician.

Robbie reportedly demanded for mental health awareness and believed that the industry “needs a think tank of empathetic and compassionate creatives” so that young musicians could “make it to the other end”.

The pop icon never shied away from confessing he had not shaken all his insecurities and “would never grow a thick skin” because it simply “hurts less”.

Earlier, Robbie discussed about his ongoing battle with mental illness and his history of depression and anxiety in his 2023 Netflix documentary.

While speaking to Stephen Bartlett on the Diary Of The CEO Podcast in 2021, Liam revealed, “I was worried how far my rock bottom was going to be. Where's rock bottom for me? And you would never have seen it. I'm very good at hiding it.”

“I don't even know if I have hit it yet. I can either make that choice now and pick my last moment as my rock bottom or I can make a whole new low,” added the late singer.