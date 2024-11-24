PTI vows to continue protest until objectives are met

PTI supporters wave party flags during a rally in Charsadda. — AFP/File

The leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has unanimously resolved to proceed with today’s protest as was decided earlier, with a resolve that the protest will neither be postponed nor concluded until its objectives are achieved.

The PTI leaders earlier today held a high-level meeting at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s House to finalise the strategy for today’s planned protest.

The Imran Khan-led party's key figures including parliamentarians from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa discussed the current political situation in detail.

Sources revealed that a comprehensive strategy was crafted in connection with today's march keeping in view the evolving situation, and the federal government was informed via Barrister Gohar that the protest would not be postponed.

During the meeting, the participants agreed that doors for negotiations would remain open on the instruction of the PTI’s founder and that the protest demonstration would only conclude upon the leader’s release.

The leadership instructed party workers to ensure that they reached the D-Chowk in the federal capital at all costs. To avoid arrests, workers, leaders, and lawmakers have been advised to travel separately.

Meantime, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said he will arrive in Swabi by 3pm, and other convoys have been instructed to converge at the same time.

Participants have also been asked to bring wireless communication devices and other essential items.