King Charles, Queen Camilla set to welcome new family member

King Charles delighted royal fans by sharing that he and Queen Camilla are set to welcome a new family member.

The monarch made a solo appearance at the Royal Variety Performance on Friday after his beloved wife was advised by her doctors to stay at home due to health problems.

During the star-studded night, the King revealed that he and Camilla might get another dog as the Queen's beloved rescued dog Beth recently passed away, Express reported.

In conversation with hosts of the night, Alan Carr and Amanda Holden, Charles spoke about the new addition to the royal family.

Alan said, "It’s the first time I met him and he was so sweet and he apologised for [the Queen] not being here."

Amanda added, "He was very sweet and I said we definitely earned our £1 that we got paid. And he said yes, they got you popping up in every single thing. Then we mentioned Her Majesty and we wished her well and I gave condolences for the doggy."

Moreover, the comedian shared that he was not sure about the King's feelings towards the passing of the dog as he left by saying, "Merry Christmas."

In response, Amanda said, "No, he said 'we’re going to get a new one, Merry Christmas'. That’s what he said and I said 'yes, but get it from Battersea please.'"

For the unversed, a few days ago, Buckingham Palace released a heartbreaking farewell note for the Queen's much-loved companion, Beth.