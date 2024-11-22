Prince Harry, Meghan's UK plan laid bare as Duke reunites with family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as working royals in 2020 and relocated to the US, reportedly made a big plan to return to the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a "six-month plan" which could include coming back to the UK as part-time royals, an author has claimed.

Prince Harry, who has recently concluded his Canadian trip and reunited with Meghan and their two Kids Archie and Lilibet in Montecito, was expecting that his dad would allow him to live a life he wanted.

"Meghan and Harry had always hoped that when Queen Elizabeth died, Charles would take a less strict view of what it means to be a working royal," according to Tom Quinn.

The couple allegedly wanted to spend times between Britain and America as "six months in the UK as a working royal followed by six months in the States would boost brand Sussex which is less and less interesting without the working royal angle," Quinn told the Mirror.

The biographer went on explaining: "The American public would have much preferred it if Harry had not given up his Royal role – that's all he's ever been trained for and that's the main thing that made him interesting."

Quinn also shared Harry and Meghan's thoughts about their home countries, claiming: "Now he's lost that, why should anyone in the States be interested - and Meghan hates the idea that she might be pulled down by this."